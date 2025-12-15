Monday, December 15, 2025
 
Thales Introduces New Sonar 76Nano for the Underwater Battle Space

Thales has introduced the prototype of Sonar 76Nano, a miniaturized acoustic detection system intended to redefine maritime security for the UK, NATO, and their allies. Building on the world-class legacy of the renowned Sonar 2076, the Sonar 76Nano directly supports the UK Government’s Strategic Defence Review and Defence Industrial Strategy ambitions to strengthen national security and UK industrial capability.

Thanks to its modular and flexible design, Sonar 76Nano can be deployed onboard a wider range of uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUV) and seabed monitoring systems rather than being limited to large high value platforms. It empowers flexibility and responsiveness across naval operations through a hybrid fleet.

Key features and breakthroughs:

  • Miniaturized technology: leverages Sonar 2076 capabilities in a compact, versatile form factor.
  • Modular deployment: integrates across the full spectrum of platforms — uncrewed systems to crewed systems.
  • AI-enhanced acoustic detection: artificial intelligence accelerates target identification and decision-making with unprecedented precision.
  • Digital native integration: fully compatible with existing defense infrastructure, enhancing interoperability across UK and NATO forces. 

Public debut with the Royal Navy

On December 17, Sonar 76Nano will make its official public debut with the Royal Navy at a technology demonstrator, marking a pivotal moment for maritime defense. This will allow naval personnel and experts to witness the prototype’s capabilities first-hand and engage with Thales’ leading engineers and scientists.

Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
