Ocean Innovation and Technology Showcase Oceanology International 2026 Opens Registration

Visitors are invited to join the thousands of attendees from around the world uniting at the foremost ocean science, engineering and technology event at Excel London next March

With a mission to power the future ocean economy through unparalleled opportunities for business, networking and collaboration, Oceanology International 2026 opens visitor registration today (November 18).

The world’s leading forum for ocean science, engineering and technology returns to Excel London from March 10-12, 2026, connecting more than 8,000 attendees and 500 exhibitors from over 80 countries.

Visitors can register for entry now via the Oi26 website for the chance to join ocean professionals from key ocean industries who will unite across a wide range of sectors, including offshore renewables, oil & gas, ocean observation, defense, maritime security, marine science, ports, aquaculture and subsea.

Next year, Oceanology International (Oi) expands its horizons with the debut of COAST , a new coastal and shallow water exhibition zone and conference track. The added focus will ensure that coastal resilience, infrastructure and engineering will be at the heart of an event which once again promises to spotlight breakthrough solutions in ocean exploration, environmental monitoring, sustainable marine engineering and the ocean enterprise.

New attendees will be welcomed from coastal fields, with an invitation to join stakeholders, spanning industry, government and academia, from engineers, hydrographers and geotechnics to energy professionals, oceanographers, site investigators, marine surveyors and many more.

The exhibition floor and the dockside at Oi26 will play host to more than 100 global product and service launches and exclusive announcements as the industry’s leading innovators and most influential associations unveil their latest developments and technology.

As a crucial component of Oi’s commitment to foster learning and connection, a full conference program will reflect the latest topics impacting future ocean technology and economic needs and encompassing a range of content aimed at improving strategies for exploring, protecting and sustainably operating in the world’s oceans and waterways.

Mike Enser, Oi Marketing Manager, said: “Anticipation is already building for Oceanology International 2026, so we are delighted to announce that registration is officially open for visitors to book their free entry. We are once again committed to delivering an unmissable three days of exhibition and conference activity, spanning product launches, live demonstrations, workshops, keynote presentations, discussion and one-to-one meetings.

“With the launch of COAST at Oi26, we are opening a new gateway for leading companies and visitors in the field to join the global gathering and gain access to a highly targeted and engaged audience.

“Showcasing the best the industry has to offer, Oi is the must-attend event for thousands of ocean professionals – endorsed by an enviable history and reputation earned over decades.”

Capitalizing on the advantages of Excel’s expansive 20,000m2 of indoor exhibition space and with access to the Royal Victoria Dock enabling live outdoor, on-water demonstrations, Oi stages unique features, including:

Exhibition – With every region in the world represented, Oi’s international profile is as strong as ever. The show floor is expected to host 500+ exhibitors, international pavilions, SME’s, start-ups, accelerators and innovation clusters.

Exclusive Launches – More than 100 exhibiting companies are planning to globally launch new products or services as part of their engagement in 2026.

COAST – New for 2026, the COAST sub-sector at Oi offers exhibitors a unique platform to showcase their solutions, technologies, and expertise to a highly targeted and engaged audience from across the global coastal and shallow water community.

Future Tech Hub – This unique Oi feature will highlight the start-up and tech-accelerators who are building transformative new technological eco-systems.

Ocean Futures – The keynote theatre within Oi will bring together thought leaders from industry, academia and government to discuss meeting future ocean technology needs in line with market developments and new ocean enterprise strategies.

Conference program – Three days of technical, strategic, policy and Blue-Economy-focused content across six different conference locations.

Dockside Demonstrations – On the Royal Victoria Dock, the dockside demos give visitors the opportunity to experience different vehicle, imaging, sonar and instrumentation technologies live, in- and on- the water.