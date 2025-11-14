Friday, November 14, 2025
 
Canada’s First Tidal Energy Array Authorized Using Adaptive Regulatory Framework

Orbital Marine Power’s O2 2-megawatt tidal stream turbine. © Orbital Marine Power/FORCE

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has issued a Fisheries Act Authorization to Eauclaire Tidal Ltd. to deploy up to three Orbital Marine Power Ltd (Orbital) O2-X tidal energy devices at the Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy (FORCE). This marks the first project to proceed under Canada’s revised, staged approach for tidal stream energy development—an adaptive regulatory framework designed to ensure both environmental protection and investor clarity.

DFO’s Staged Approach, resulting from the federal Tidal Task Force on Sustainable Tidal Energy Development led by DFO and Natural Resources Canada, enables projects to begin with a single device and monitoring, followed by additional deployments informed by ongoing environmental data collection, interpretation and analysis. 

Under the authorization, Eauclaire and Orbital will install up to three floating O2-X turbines within the FORCE test area in Minas Passage. Each O2-X unit generates about 2.5 megawatts—enough to power 2,000 homes. Collectively, the array will deliver 7.5 megawatts to Nova Scotia’s grid.

DFO’s authorization outlines clear requirements for fish-protection measures, adaptive environmental-effects monitoring, and data-reporting protocols consistent with the Fisheries Act and the Species at Risk Act

The FORCE site serves as a proving ground for both tidal stream technology and marine environmental science. Through the Ocean Sensor Innovation Platforms project, FORCE, Acadia University, the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq, Ocean Tracking Network and other partners are developing new approaches to better understand fish–turbine interactions in strong tidal currents. These efforts, including a floating environmental monitoring platform under development, will directly inform the adaptive management requirements of DFO’s Staged Approach.

Navigation Transformation
