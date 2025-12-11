Thursday, December 11, 2025
 
TGS Gets Streamer 4D Job Offshore Brazil

(Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a streamer 4D contract in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

A Ramform vessel is scheduled to mobilize for the survey in the second half of 2026, with the contract expected to last approximately 75 days. 

The value of the contract or the name of the client have not been disclosed.

"We are very pleased to secure this 4D streamer contract for an independent energy company in Brazil. By leveraging our purpose-built Ramform designed vessel, equipped with our proprietary GeoStreamer technology, we will deliver high-quality data to optimize their production, while maintaining industry-leading acquisition efficiency,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

