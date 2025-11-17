Monday, November 17, 2025
 
MODEC Forms Dedicated Mooring Solutions Unit

Illustration (Credit: MODEC)

MODEC has outlined plans merge its wholly owned subsidiaries MODEC America and SOFEC from the start of 2026, bringing SOFEC fully into the group as a new Mooring Solutions Business Unit.

SOFEC, known for its permanent mooring systems and fluid transfer technologies, will continue to supply SOFEC-branded mooring systems to clients across the offshore industry.

The company has provided mooring systems for 49 FPSOs and FSOs built by MODEC, including four currently under construction.

MODEC has delivered more than 50 floating production solutions for offshore oil and gas developments worldwide over the past five decades. The merger formalizes a longstanding collaboration between the companies, which have worked together since 1988.

The integration is intended to strengthen MODEC’s position as a global provider of offshore production facilities and mooring technologies. According to the company, consolidating the units will streamline the delivery of floating facilities with SOFEC mooring systems, while allowing the new Mooring Solutions Business Unit to continue serving other floater providers.

"This strategic merger will allow the MODEC Group to provide an integrated project team to supply floating facilities with SOFEC mooring solutions to their clients, while enabling the Mooring Solutions Business Unit to support other floater providers with SOFEC-branded mooring solutions that deliver added value," said Hirohiko Miyata, Group President and CEO.

