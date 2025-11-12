Wednesday, November 12, 2025
 
SeaBird Exploration’s Fulmar Explorer to Remain on OBN Duty

Fulmar Explorer (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

Norwegian marine seismic survey services firm SeaBird Exploration, part of SED Energy Holdings, has secured a contract extension for its Fulmar Explorer seismic survey vessel.

The three-month contract extension for ocean bottom node (OBN) source work for the 2009-built Fulmar Explorer vessel in the Western Hemisphere.

The contract extension brings the firm contract period to mid-March 2026 and the client has additional options to further extend the contract to mid-June 2026.

