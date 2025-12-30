Wednesday, December 31, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 30, 2025

DOF Inks $150M ROV Support Vessel Contract with Petrobras

(Credit: DOF Group)

(Credit: DOF Group)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Group has secured a new four-year contract with Petrobras for the remotely operated support vessel (RSV) Skandi Commander.

The contract was awarded following the same competitive tender process that led to six previous four-year RSV contracts announced earlier.

The Skandi Commander will be equipped with both a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) and an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), the latter being a unique feature of this agreement.

The contract, valued at approximately $150 million, is expected to start in January 2027.

"I am proud of our achievements in Brazil this year, adding in excess of USD 2 billion to our backlog from the AHTS, RSV and PIDF tenders. We celebrate a milestone with 25 years of DOF in Brazil this year, and we now have a strong foundation for continued value creation in the years to come with a large portion of our fleet in Brazil on firm contracts that go beyond 2030,” said Mons Aase, DOF Group’s CEO.

Related News

© Golden Software

Golden Software Makes Upgrades Grapher Scientific Package with Enhanced Templates

Golden Software, a developer of mapping, plotting, and visualization software, has enhanced the Template experience in its…

© Schmidt Sciences

Schmidt Sciences Awards $11m for AI in Humanities Research

Schmidt Sciences has awarded $11 million for up to 23 teams of researchers around the world to develop and apply artificial…

© Vatn Systems

Vatn Systems Raises $60 Million Series A to Redefine Underwater Naval Warfare at Scale

Vatn Systems, a defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for the US military, allied nations…

(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Inks $150M ROV Support Vessel Contract with Petrobras

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Group has secured a new four-year contract with Petrobras for the remotely operated support…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news