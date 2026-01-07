Wednesday, January 7, 2026
 
Viridien Kicks Off Multi-Client Reimaging Program off Malaysia

Viridien’s Malaysia multi-client reimaging program (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

French seismic firm Viridien has announced a new basin-scale reimaging program within the hydrocarbon-prolific Balingian-Luconia-Baram basins, in collaboration with Petronas, through Malaysia Petroleum Management.

Viridien will leverage its imaging technologies to reimage 44,000 km2 of legacy 3D seismic data, starting in January 2026 with a basin-wide post-stack merge to deliver early data and key insights for further high-end reimaging.

Prefunding is now open, allowing early participants to access initial results and benefit from enhanced imaging beneath complex carbonate sequences and resolve long-standing velocity and attenuation challenges to unlock underexplored plays.

“Supported by Viridien’s extensive regional imaging experience and geological insights from our proprietary GeoVerse database, the project will deliver a clearer, more reliable subsurface picture, enabling higher-confidence interpretation and improved prospect identification,” said Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data, Viridien.

