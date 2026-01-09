 
New Wave Media

January 9, 2026

DeepStar Enlists 4Subsea for Polyester Mooring Line Monitoring Task

Illustration (Credit: 4Subsea)

Illustration (Credit: 4Subsea)

4Subsea, a provider of tech solutions for the offshore energy industry, has been awarded a project under the DeepStar consortium to develop an industry guideline for monitoring polyester mooring lines used in deepwater floating systems, the company said.

The project is aimed at establishing best practice for integrity monitoring of polyester mooring systems, supporting safe operations, reduced operational risk and improved verification of design assumptions for floating offshore assets.

The guideline will address what parameters should be monitored, how monitoring should be carried out and how data should be interpreted for polyester mooring lines. The work will be based on operator requirements and operational experience and will include guidance on data quality, analytics and monitoring strategies tailored to the time-dependent mechanical behavior of polyester ropes.

The project scope also includes model-supported evaluation using monitoring data combined with OrcaFlex analyses, a widely used tool for dynamic analysis of offshore structures.

 “We are pleased to be given the responsibility of developing a practical industry guideline for monitoring of polyester mooring systems, supporting informed integrity management decisions throughout the asset life,” said Peter Jenkins, chief executive officer of 4Subsea.

Polyester mooring lines are increasingly used in high-tension deepwater mooring systems due to their low weight and favorable fatigue performance compared with steel alternatives. However, their visco-elastic and time-dependent behavior requires dedicated monitoring approaches to ensure long-term structural integrity.

The guideline is intended to support a consistent and practical monitoring framework that enables early detection of abnormal behavior and timely operational decision-making throughout the life of floating offshore assets.

Related News

Viridien’s Malaysia multi-client reimaging program (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Viridien Kicks Off Multi-Client Reimaging Program off Malaysia

French seismic firm Viridien has announced a new basin-scale reimaging program within the hydrocarbon-prolific Balingian-Luconia-Baram basins…

(Credit: Nexans)

Nexans Sets Record with Deepest-Ever HVDC Subsea Cable Installation

French cable maker Nexans has set a new world record in the subsea power cable industry after installing a 500 kV high-voltage…

(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Bags Two Deals in Asia-Pacific Region

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and subsea services provider DOF Group has secured two contracts for its vessels and services…

SW Duchess (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Set to Start Multi-Client Survey Offshore Nigeria

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has finalized the preparations for the upcoming start of a new multi…

Ocean Infinity Armada 86-meter vessel 8606 (Credit: Ocean Infinity)

Ocean Infinity Takes Delivery of Final Armada Fleet Vessel

Ocean Infinity has reached a significant milestone with the delivery of the final vessel in its 14-vessel Armada fleet, featuring…

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Chevron’s Gas Project off Australia

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by Chevron to supply Subsea 2.0 production systems for the Gorgon Stage…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Gavia AUV: Modular Autonomy for Global Naval Defense
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news