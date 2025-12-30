Wednesday, December 31, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 30, 2025

Nexans Sets Record with Deepest-Ever HVDC Subsea Cable Installation

  • (Credit: Nexans)
  • (Credit: Nexans)
  • (Credit: Nexans)
  • (Credit: Nexans)
  • (Credit: Nexans) (Credit: Nexans)
  • (Credit: Nexans) (Credit: Nexans)
  • (Credit: Nexans) (Credit: Nexans)
  • (Credit: Nexans) (Credit: Nexans)

French cable maker Nexans has set a new world record in the subsea power cable industry after installing a 500 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cable at a depth of 2,150 meters on Italy’s Tyrrhenian Link project.

The installation, completed during the holiday period, marks the deepest-ever deployment of an HVDC subsea power cable and was carried out in collaboration with Italian grid operator Terna.

The milestone was achieved on the western section of the Tyrrhenian Link, a major electricity interconnection project linking Sicily and Sardinia, and reflects years of engineering development and operational capability, the company said.

Once completed, the Tyrrhenian Link will consist of two 500 kV HVDC subsea cables with a total length of about 970 kilometers and a transmission capacity of 1,000 MW. The connection between Sicily and Sardinia alone will span roughly 480 kilometers and reach depths of up to 2,150 meters below sea level.

Terna is investing around $4.3 billion in the project, which also includes an eastern section linking Sicily and Campania, where installation of the first cable was completed in May.

Cable-laying work on the western section is being carried out by Nexans in two phases, with the first phase completed in September 2025 and the second phase beginning in December 2025.

The Tyrrhenian Link has been described as a strategic project for Italy’s power system, aimed at strengthening grid security, increasing transmission capacity between regions and supporting the country’s decarbonization targets under its national energy and climate plan.

In addition to its technical scope, the project includes environmental measures at cable landing points and converter station sites, including marine habitat protection and vegetation replanting initiatives.

Related News

Source: CSA

Profiling Survey of the Columbia River Project Site Completed

Marine environmental consulting firm CSA Ocean Sciences Inc. (CSA) has completed a sediment profile imaging (SPI)/plan view…

Figure 1. Ocean Networks Canada’s hydrophone and Dalhousie University’s Deep Acoustic Lander are used to monitor hydrothermal vents. Brendan Smith and his Ph.D. advisor, Prof. David Barclay, used hydrophones operated by Ocean Networks Canada in the Pacific Ocean and the European Multidisciplinary Seafloor and water column Observatory in the Atlantic Ocean to monitor two vents on the seafloor. Photo: Ocean Networks Canada

Battery Power Management and Control

The management of DC power is one of the basic challenges in designing an autonomous ocean lander. We can go pretty far down…

Copyright alexyz3d/AdobeStock

Fincantieri's WASS Snags Torpedo Deal

Fincantieri’s underwater systems subsidiary WASS has secured its largest contract to date, winning an order from the Indian…

© HII

HII Marks Oklahoma Submarine Construction Milestone at Newport News Shipbuilding

HII announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has reached a significant construction milestone for Virginia-class…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Vessel Announcements
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news