Thursday, October 23, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 23, 2025

Venterra Rolls Out V-LiDAR Fleet for Offshore Wind Surveys

(Credit: Venterra Group)

(Credit: Venterra Group)

Offshore wind services group Venterra has launched the V-LiDAR, a global fleet of advanced dual LiDAR buoys designed and manufactured in the U.K., aimed at advancing offshore wind measurement capabilities.

The launch of the fleet follows $13.3 million investment, and mark the culmination of a two-year project drawing on expertise from across Venterra’s nine specialist companies.

Developed by Venterra subsidiary Partrac and built by engineering firm Osbit at its new Port of Blyth facility, the V-Lidar system combines precision data acquisition with enhanced health and safety standards, offering real-time wind resource data and increased operational reliability for offshore wind developers.

The Venterra V-LiDAR fleet integrates advanced marine electronics, communication systems and sensor design to deliver high-frequency analytics and lower uncertainty wind resource data.

With an operational window of up to 20 months, the buoys improve deployment efficiency, expand operational limits, and reduce health and safety risks.

As the first dual LiDAR buoy system built in the UK, the fleet supports global offshore wind developments in Europe, Asia, and North America while boosting U.K.’s export potential and clean-tech manufacturing.

“As a company at the forefront of metocean expertise with extensive project experience, we have always understood what the most advanced LiDAR buoy technology requires.

“By integrating our insights and learnings from our deep experience, we have now launched the world's most advanced LiDAR buoy, combining innovation, practicality, and market understanding to offer real client value,” said Sam Athey, Managing Director of Partrac.

“The launch of our fleet of advanced LiDAR buoys, designed and manufactured by our team in Blyth, is a direct and innovative response to our clients' needs. This advancement places our capabilities at the forefront of metocean services and further enhances Venterra's position as world leading offshore wind services champion,” added Ed Daniels, CEO of Venterra Group.

Related News

(Credit: FET)

FET Books Two Work-Class ROV Order from Nigerian Oil and Gas Firm

Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) subsea product line has secured a contract to provide two of its new generation work class…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Charters Glomar Vessel to Expand O&G, Offshore Wind Services

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has expanded its service offering to the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries…

© Teledyne Marine

Underwater Autonomous Glider Departs to Circumnavigate the Globe

In a world-first for marine science and technology, Teledyne Marine in collaboration with Rutgers University-New Brunswick…

Illustration / 3D image of the next-generation rock installation vessel Jan De Nul ordered, showing the vessel installing rock on top of a subsea energy cable (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Fincantieri’s Ramazel to Supply Rock Laying System for Jan de Nul’s Vessel

Remazel, a company of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a contract with Jan De Nul for the supply of mission-critical equipment…

(Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul to Install Export Cables at Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Farm

Belgian marine contractor Jan De Nul has signed a contract with Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) for the installation of export…

(Credit: SeaThor)

SeaThor Starts Testing Dynamic Cable Protection System for Floating Wind

Engineering firm SeaThor has started testing its dynamic cable protection system CableSpring, designed for subsea cables…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Underwater Conversations: The Next Wave in Hydrographic Communications for Renewable Energy
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Hydrographic Surveyor / Technician

● Gibraltar, Gibraltar, Gibraltar

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Engineers for work Ashore (surveyors)

● Malta, Malta
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news