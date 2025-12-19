Friday, December 19, 2025
 
Tekmar Secures Over $9M Offshore Wind Cable Protection Deal

(Credit: Tekmar Group)

(Credit: Tekmar Group)

Asset protection technology and offshore energy services provider Tekmar Group has signed a contract worth over $9 million from an existing engineering, procurement and construction customer for a major U.K. offshore wind project.

The AIM-listed subsea engineering firm said the scope of work covers the supply of its 10th Generation Cable Protection System and associated ancillaries for an offshore wind farm in U.K. waters.

According to Tekmar, it will use its in-house engineering capabilities and cable protection system design expertise to deliver the project. Subject to a final investment decision expected in early 2026, delivery is planned for late 2027.

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with this customer through the award of another major project. This contract reinforces Tekmar's position as the clear market leader in subsea asset protection, with our technologies protecting two thirds of the world's installed offshore wind capacity,” said Richard Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Tekmar Group.

