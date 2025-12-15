Monday, December 15, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 15, 2025

Ocean Infinity Takes Delivery of Final Armada Fleet Vessel

Ocean Infinity Armada 86-meter vessel 8606 (Credit: Ocean Infinity)

Ocean Infinity Armada 86-meter vessel 8606 (Credit: Ocean Infinity)

Ocean Infinity has reached a significant milestone with the delivery of the final vessel in its 14-vessel Armada fleet, featuring advanced underwater robotic systems capable of a wide range of data collection tasks.

Over the past five years, Ocean Infinity has built and deployed a fleet of cutting-edge lean crewed vessels unlike anything the industry has seen before.

This latest delivery completes the 86-meter class of Armada ships, following the successful introduction of the 78-meter class in 2023. Twelve vessels are now in live operation, with the remaining two following close behind, pushing the boundaries of robotics and technology at sea.

Each vessel is mobilized with a tailored suite of equipment, including advanced underwater robotic systems, enabling a wide range of data collection tasks. From geophysical surveys to geotechnical investigations, these capabilities support complex offshore projects globally from the United States to Europe and the Asia Pacific, delivering high quality data and driving innovation in subsea operations.

“Completing the Armada 86-metre class marks an extraordinary moment – five years ago we said we’d build a fleet of fourteen ships, designed unconventionally because speed to capability mattered – and we’ve done it, despite the many challenges along the way. What started out as a bold ambition is now a reality. These vessels are not a concept or an R&D project – they are operating today, transforming the way offshore work is done by focusing on software and technology first,” said Oliver Plunkett, Chief Executive Officer.

Related News

Ian Taylor, Bowdun Project Director. © Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm

Thistle Wind Partners Submits Plans for Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm

Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm, planned for 44 km off Stonehaven in North East Scotland, has submitted the application for planning…

Map showing location of Viridien’s new Angola reimaging program (Credit: Viridien Earth Data).

Viridien Set for Seismic Reimaging of Block 22 Offshore Angola

Viridien has announced a new multi-client seismic reimaging program over Angola’s highly prospective offshore block 22 to…

(Credit: ACUA Ocean)

UK Backs Development of 145-ft Uncrewed Offshore Support Vessel

A consortium led by UK unmanned vessel developer ACUA Ocean has secured government support to develop a new 145-foot uncrewed offshore support vessel…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Secures First OBN Job for 2026 in Europe

TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of an ocean bottom node (OBN) contract…

Jasmine Corbett / Manta Trust

Protecting Nature is Not Only About Preserving Beauty

CITES Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero spoke on November 23 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, saying: “Protecting nature is not only about preserving beauty…

(Credit: RWE)

Fugro Wraps Up Survey at Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind Farm

Fugro has completed the geotechnical site investigations at the eastern array of Dogger Bank South Wind Farm, off UK.Fugro’s…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news