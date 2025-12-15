Ocean Infinity Takes Delivery of Final Armada Fleet Vessel

Ocean Infinity has reached a significant milestone with the delivery of the final vessel in its 14-vessel Armada fleet, featuring advanced underwater robotic systems capable of a wide range of data collection tasks.

Over the past five years, Ocean Infinity has built and deployed a fleet of cutting-edge lean crewed vessels unlike anything the industry has seen before.

This latest delivery completes the 86-meter class of Armada ships, following the successful introduction of the 78-meter class in 2023. Twelve vessels are now in live operation, with the remaining two following close behind, pushing the boundaries of robotics and technology at sea.

Each vessel is mobilized with a tailored suite of equipment, including advanced underwater robotic systems, enabling a wide range of data collection tasks. From geophysical surveys to geotechnical investigations, these capabilities support complex offshore projects globally from the United States to Europe and the Asia Pacific, delivering high quality data and driving innovation in subsea operations.

“Completing the Armada 86-metre class marks an extraordinary moment – five years ago we said we’d build a fleet of fourteen ships, designed unconventionally because speed to capability mattered – and we’ve done it, despite the many challenges along the way. What started out as a bold ambition is now a reality. These vessels are not a concept or an R&D project – they are operating today, transforming the way offshore work is done by focusing on software and technology first,” said Oliver Plunkett, Chief Executive Officer.