Fugro Nets Mubadala Energy’s Deepwater Gas Job in Asia

Fugro has secured a large contract with Mubadala Energy to deliver advanced soil investigation services for the South Andaman Deepwater Development, located offshore Indonesia.

The strategic project will inform the Front-End Engineering Design Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) award, and guide the detailed design for the development of the Tangkulo field.

The Tangkulo field comprises offshore subsea wells connected via flowlines to a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, enabling gas processing and export.

The treated gas will be transported through a dedicated export pipeline to an onshore receiving facility in Aceh in Indonesia. Geodata will be acquired using Fugro’s deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and the robotic seafloor drill, Seafloor Drill 2, deployed from Indonesian support vessels.

“We are proud to support Mubadala Energy on this deepwater development. This project showcases our global expertise in deepwater geology and geohazard assessments, critical for confident decision-making during development. It reflects our commitment to enabling complex offshore developments through high-quality Geo-data insights and technical excellence,” said Shalu Shajahan Regional Business Line Director, MSC Asia Pacific.