Thursday, December 4, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 4, 2025

EMEC Completes Tidal, Hydrogen and Battery Demonstration

The 3-in-1 system trial integrated tidal energy with vanadium flow batteries and a hydrogen electrolyser (Photo credits: EMEC, Orbital Marine Power)

The 3-in-1 system trial integrated tidal energy with vanadium flow batteries and a hydrogen electrolyser (Photo credits: EMEC, Orbital Marine Power)

A world-first demonstration combining tidal power, battery storage, and hydrogen production has been completed at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney, Scotland.

The demonstration successfully integrated three technologies – Orbital Marine Power’s O2 tidal turbine, vanadium flow batteries supplied by Invinity Energy Systems, and an ITM Power 670 kW electrolyser, at EMEC’s onshore site on the island of Eday.

Multiple energy flow scenarios were trialed. During high generation periods, power from the O2 was used to charge the battery system, supply electricity directly to the electrolyser and export power to the grid. When tidal generation was low, the battery system discharged power to the electrolyser to keep the electrolyser operating.

This approach effectively smoothed out the cyclical nature of tidal energy, enabling on-demand electricity to power the electrolyser for hydrogen production. In addition, battery power was used to support operations at EMEC’s onshore Caldale site.

This is the first time globally that tidal power, vanadium flow battery storage, and hydrogen production technologies have been integrated into a single energy system.

The demonstration was part of the Interreg North-West Europe funded project, ITEG, which explored how tidal and hydrogen production could be combined as a solution in coastal areas to overcome grid constraints. It has also been supported with funding from Scottish Government via Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and by the EU-funded FORWARD2030 project which has completed detailed monitoring study into how to optimize the integration of tidal energy and battery storage with hydrogen and other offtake routes.

Related News

Source: Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime Secures LARS Contract with Sea1 Offshore

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a major contract with Sea1 Offshore to deliver Launch and Recovery Systems (LARS) for the company’s…

Image courtesy Colonel Rachael Hoagland

Hull Cleaning Robotics: Army Beats Navy – the Hegseth Way!

Sticking to legacy tactics won't beat China — adopt Secretary Hegseth's and the Army initiatives or surrender the edge.In a recent address…

© SubC Imaging

New Rayfin Uplink Camera Unlocks HD & 4K Imaging for Legacy ROVs

SubC Imaging has launched the Rayfin Uplink, a camera technology that gives operators access to digital HD & 4K imaging using…

Jasmine Corbett / Manta Trust

Protecting Nature is Not Only About Preserving Beauty

CITES Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero spoke on November 23 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, saying: “Protecting nature is not only about preserving beauty…

The STAPEM Boreale (Credit: STAPEM Group)

STAPEM Ops for Sonardyne’s Precise Positioning System

France-based STAPEM Group has chosen Sonardyne’s Ranger 2 Ultra-Short BaseLine (USBL) technology as the permanent solution…

© Makai Ocean Engineering

Makai Ocean Engineering Launches New Training Simulator for Submarine Cable Installations

Makai Ocean Engineering has released the Makai Simulator, a training tool that enables submarine cable installers to prepare…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

WWII Shipwrecks mapped with Sonar Precision
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news