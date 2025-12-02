Tuesday, December 2, 2025
 
Skana Robotics Expands its Autonomous Fleet with "Alligator" Amphibious Vessel

© Skana Robotics

© Skana Robotics

Skana Robotics, a defense tech startup, is unveiling its latest autonomous vessel, the Alligator, the first amphibious vessel that combines infrastructure-free deployment, manned or unmanned operation, and the ability to carry and launch other autonomous systems. 

The Alligator joins Skana’s fleet of maritime autonomous vessels, which have already progressed from the prototype stage to deployable and adaptable naval assets designed for mass production: the Bullshark (autonomous surface vessel, ASV) and Stingray (Autonomous underwater vessel, AUV). Skana’s third and largest vessel, the Alligator, will join the company’s product line by Q1 2026. 

Skana’s Alligator is the first amphibious vessel of its kind, combining the range and speed of a naval craft with the agility to operate anywhere, without the need for docks or coastal infrastructure. The platform can transition between land and sea, deploy autonomously or under human control, and transport payloads of up to 1,500 kg, including other autonomous systems such as Skana’s Stingray underwater vessel. Designed as part of Skana’s connected fleet, the Alligator communicates in real time with surface and subsurface vessels through the company’s SeaSphere resource allocation and mission planning system, enabling coordinated, cross-domain missions. 

Skana’s earlier vessels, The Bullshark and Stingray, represent what drones did for air power: software-defined systems that can be deployed by the hundreds or thousands to extend naval presence and resilience. At the core of the software development are SeaSphere, a resource allocation and mission-planning engine, and Vera, a proprietary execution layer that enables distributed command, autonomous teaming, and real-time adaptation.

The Bullshark is a tactical ASV designed for multiple missions, including ISR and interdiction. It features a scalable design, a payload capacity of up to 150 kg, and functions as a communications hub to coordinate multiple surface and sub-surface assets.

The Stingray is a loitering AUV designed for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), ASW (Anti-Submarine Warfare), and infrastructure protection in complex underwater terrains. It supports autonomous underwater navigation, seabed anchoring, silent standby, and reactivation mode. It offers a standard 24-hour battery life, extendable through a battery module, and can be launched from a designated underwater docking station, submarines, patrol boats, or other Skana or Naval vessels.

