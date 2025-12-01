 
New Wave Media

December 1, 2025

New Rayfin Uplink Camera Unlocks HD & 4K Imaging for Legacy ROVs

© SubC Imaging

© SubC Imaging

SubC Imaging has launched the Rayfin Uplink, a camera technology that gives operators access to digital HD & 4K imaging using the ROVs they already own. The system provides a direct digital connection between the Rayfin Uplink ROV camera and a topside control unit or laptop.

SubC’s Uplink technology uses the coax or twisted pair already inside many ROV tethers, giving established fleets access to modern imaging performance without fiber optic upgrades.

It also includes built-in single channel DVR+ recording, with an option to upgrade to multi-channel, so operators can get more capability from the same camera.

The Rayfin Uplink was developed for energy, marine science, environmental, defense, and subsea engineering teams that need higher quality imaging without replacing their vehicles or overhauling their infrastructure. Its use of existing cabling and power makes it compatible with a wide range of older systems still in active service.

With the Rayfin Uplink, operators can record, save, and review digital video and stills topside, allowing for clearer inspections, better documentation, and more efficient workflows. It also gives operators a practical way to modernize existing assets and bring legacy ROVs into the 4K era.

The Rayfin Uplink is available for purchase from SubC Imaging and rental exclusively through STR.

Related News

Waves wash against Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast at Peggy's Cove Lighthouse. © Carbon to Sea

Canada’s Marine Carbon Removal Opportunities Could Be Worth Billions

Today, a new report was released based on a study led by Canada’s Ocean Supercluster (OSC), assessing that Canada, with the world’s largest coastline…

© HII

HII Delivers Virginia-Class Submarine Massachusetts to US Navy

HII announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has delivered Virginia-class fast-attack submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798) to the U.S.

Credit: ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

X-Ray Devise Boosts Underwater Inspection Safety

ORNL researchers developed a portable underwater X-ray imaging system that can immediately produce pictures of the interior…

© Adobe Stock/ead72

Solomon Islands to Pilot New Model of Reef-Positive Finance

As the world looks to COP30 in Belem to deliver ambitious breakthroughs for climate and nature, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF)…

(Credit: ADNOC L&S)

ADNOC L&S Presents UAE’s First Autonomous Offshore Vessels

ADNOC Logistics & Services has unveiled the UAE’s first remotely operated offshore landing craft vessel, a 60-metre unmanned…

(Credit: OPT)

OPT, Mythos AI Partner Up for Autonomous Maritime Systems Boost

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has partnered with Mythos AI to integrate advanced artificial intelligence autonomy software…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

First High-Tech Exploration of Argentina’s Mar del Plata Canyon Inspires Millions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news