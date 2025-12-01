New Rayfin Uplink Camera Unlocks HD & 4K Imaging for Legacy ROVs

SubC Imaging has launched the Rayfin Uplink, a camera technology that gives operators access to digital HD & 4K imaging using the ROVs they already own. The system provides a direct digital connection between the Rayfin Uplink ROV camera and a topside control unit or laptop.

SubC’s Uplink technology uses the coax or twisted pair already inside many ROV tethers, giving established fleets access to modern imaging performance without fiber optic upgrades.

It also includes built-in single channel DVR+ recording, with an option to upgrade to multi-channel, so operators can get more capability from the same camera.

The Rayfin Uplink was developed for energy, marine science, environmental, defense, and subsea engineering teams that need higher quality imaging without replacing their vehicles or overhauling their infrastructure. Its use of existing cabling and power makes it compatible with a wide range of older systems still in active service.

With the Rayfin Uplink, operators can record, save, and review digital video and stills topside, allowing for clearer inspections, better documentation, and more efficient workflows. It also gives operators a practical way to modernize existing assets and bring legacy ROVs into the 4K era.

The Rayfin Uplink is available for purchase from SubC Imaging and rental exclusively through STR.