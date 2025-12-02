Wednesday, December 3, 2025
 
December 2, 2025

NORBIT Introduces WINGHEAD X Sonar

Source: NORBIT

Building on the success of its WINGHEAD sonar platform, NORBIT has introduced the latest addition to its multibeam WINGHEAD X.

The WINGHEAD X multibeam sonar delivers 0.5° beamwidth resolution and combines all the features of the WINGHEAD series into one adaptable system. Built on NORBIT’s innovative modular platform, it offers complete operational flexibility, allowing users to configure their sonar to meet specific survey applications and hydrographic requirements.

The company offers Long Range or Standard configurations, Integrated GNSS/INS or Non-Integrated options, and software features such as yaw stabilization, pitch stabilization, dual swath and more.



