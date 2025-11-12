Kraken Robotics Appoints BlueZone Group as Sales Representative for Australia, New Zealand

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced the appointment of BlueZone Group as an authorized reseller of Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) and the KATFISH towed SAS platform in Australia and New Zealand.

This year, Kraken partnered with BlueZone Group to service the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN’s) KATFISH and ISO20 LARS aboard HMAS Leeuwin. The system is now operational under the management of RAN’s Hydrographic Service. Together, Kraken and BlueZone delivered the first Depot-Level Maintenance service on the KATFISH towed SAS system in under one month, demonstrating the value of in-country supportability facilitated by this partnership.

Kraken SAS performs imaging and bathymetric mapping simultaneously, delivering up to 2 cm x 2 cm resolution at ranges up to 200 meters per side. It can be integrated on a variety of uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) platforms, from man-portable systems to extra-large UUVs.

Kraken’s KATFISH integrates Kraken SAS on an actively stabilized intelligent towfish system, allowing operation at speeds up to 10 knots for rapid, high-resolution data collection. Kraken’s ISO20 and USV autonomous launch and recovery systems (LARS) enable flexible deployment solutions compatible with a wide range of platforms, from mine countermeasure vessels (MCMVs) and vessels of opportunity to unmanned surface vessels (USVs) 11 meters and above.