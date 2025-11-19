Thursday, November 20, 2025
 
New Wave Media

November 19, 2025

X-Ray Devise Boosts Underwater Inspection Safety

Credit: ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Credit: ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

ORNL researchers developed a portable underwater X-ray imaging system that can immediately produce pictures of the interior of suspicious objects or check the integrity of infrastructure.

“Until now, no practical underwater X-ray generator existed,” said ORNL’s Paul Groth. “Seeing inside submerged objects required a source of gamma radiation that posed safety risks for the diver and the marine environment,” and usually also caused delays for image processing on land.

The innovation is being commercialized by industry partner The Sexton Corporation and won a 2025 R&D 100 Award for innovation.

The new imaging platform, which has been field tested in ocean environments, could eventually be enhanced for inspecting ships and weld joints on bridge supports, pipelines and oil rigs.

Related News

Dish with droplets of blow mounted on a small drone. (Photo by Amy Warren, NEAq/WHOI, NMFS/NOAA Permit #21371)

New Study Shows Connection Between Whale Health and Respiratory Microbes

A new study published today in The ISME (International Society for Microbial Ecology) Journal marks the first time scientists…

© Kathy A. Smith

Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast: Episode 14

The SS Edmund Fitgerald was the largest ship on the Great Lakes when she was launched on June 7, 1958. She sank in a storm on November 10…

Source: Indeximate

Analytics System for Subsea Power Cable Maintenance Launched

Indeximate, a provider of fiber sensing-based subsea power cable health monitoring to the offshore wind energy industry,…

(Credit: Unique Group)

Unique Group Scores Multi-Million-Dollar LARS Supply Deal

Unique Group, a subsea technology and engineering services firm, has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract by CCC…

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

Sponsored WebinarHow Hot Is Your Cable? Seequent Unlocks Subsea IntelligenceCable temperature drives ampacity, reliability, and lifecycle costs.

(Credit: Acteon)

Acteon Finds Delivery Partner for Asia-Pacific Offshore Renewables Projects

Offshore engineering and subsea services firm Acteon and Wynnergy Marine, a Taiwan-based marine solutions provider, have…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

PT Inside Sales & Purchasing Agent

● TESS ● Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States

Automation Technician

● TESS
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news