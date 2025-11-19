X-Ray Devise Boosts Underwater Inspection Safety

ORNL researchers developed a portable underwater X-ray imaging system that can immediately produce pictures of the interior of suspicious objects or check the integrity of infrastructure.

“Until now, no practical underwater X-ray generator existed,” said ORNL’s Paul Groth. “Seeing inside submerged objects required a source of gamma radiation that posed safety risks for the diver and the marine environment,” and usually also caused delays for image processing on land.

The innovation is being commercialized by industry partner The Sexton Corporation and won a 2025 R&D 100 Award for innovation.

The new imaging platform, which has been field tested in ocean environments, could eventually be enhanced for inspecting ships and weld joints on bridge supports, pipelines and oil rigs.



