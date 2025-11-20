Makai Ocean Engineering Launches New Training Simulator for Submarine Cable Installations

Makai Ocean Engineering has released the Makai Simulator, a training tool that enables submarine cable installers to prepare MakaiLay operators in a safe, realistic, and cost-effective way, entirely from shore. Developed by Makai with contribution from Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), the Simulator gives teams the ability to build hands-on experience with offshore cable installation workflows in a controlled, office-based environment.

As the global demand for subsea infrastructure accelerates, driven by expanding internet connectivity, offshore renewable energy, and defense requirements, there is growing pressure to deploy cable systems faster, more reliably, and with a limited pool of experienced personnel, many of whom are already engaged on other projects. Traditional onboard training is expensive, time-limited, and increasingly impractical. The Makai Simulator addresses this gap by providing a realistic, flexible, and cost-effective solution for building operational readiness without tying up a vessel. Replicating real-world conditions down to the behavior of cable engines, plough systems, and vessel dynamics, it gives operators the experience and confidence needed to perform at sea.

The system includes two fully integrated components: the Vessel Simulator, which generates live ship positioning, plough parameters, and cable engine data in real-time; and the Training Simulator, a desktop version of MakaiLay that interacts with the vessel data just as it would during an actual at-sea operation. Together, they enable immersive training sessions for both individual operators and teams.

The Makai Simulator supports a variety of flexible training modes. It allows for instructor-led sessions where trainees operate MakaiLay while the instructor controls the vessel, as well as scenarios where DP and LCE operators are trained using MakaiLay outputs. Operators can also run through fully self guided sessions, or use pre-defined vessel paths to rehearse only specific control roles. Multi-user simulations are also supported, enabling team based coordination or even competitive exercises between operators.

With this flexibility, the simulator supports a wide range of real-world scenarios; from routine operations like lay start/stop and course alterations, to contingency training for cable engine failure, plough issues, or DP loss. It can also be used to rehearse specific upcoming projects, helping teams reduce risk, improve coordination, and fine-tune installation procedures in advance.

Early users such as ASN have already integrated the Simulator into their internal training workflows, providing feedback to ensure it aligns with practical needs in the field.

The Simulator also offers tools to explore auxiliary MakaiLay features, such as reporting and as-Laid path generation, giving users not just technical proficiency, but also the operational awareness needed to perform in high-pressure offshore environments.

The Makai Simulator is now available as a separate product for commercial and government users.