January 9, 2026

Subco Announces Milestones for SMAP, Capacity Expansions Across Australia

SUBCO announced a major construction and service update on transcontinental subsea hypercable SMAP, alongside a series of strategic capacity investments that significantly strengthen Australia’s inter-capital digital connectivity. 

SUBCO confirmed that the Perth–Adelaide–Melbourne section of SMAP will achieve its final splice in January 2026, with first services handed over to customers in March 2026. The Melbourne–Sydney segment is scheduled to reach final splice completion in March 2026, with the full SMAP system ready for service in May 2026. 

Once completed, SMAP will represent the single greatest transcontinental capacity upgrade Australia has seen in almost 25 years. The system will deliver 16 fiber pairs and more than 400Tb of capacity, directly connecting Australia’s east and west coasts with unprecedented scale, performance and resilience. 

In parallel with SMAP, SUBCO is excited to announce several strategic capacity acquisitions designed to deliver further diversity, resilience and scale across Australia’s most critical digital corridors.

SUBCO has acquired more than 100Tbps of diverse subsea capacity on another upcoming system between Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, providing significant resiliency and complementary routing to the SMAP cable. 

SUBCO has also secured 12T of highly secure, low-latency terrestrial capacity between Sydney–Melbourne due to go live in March 2026. This investment delivers diversity and protection for both SMAP and the newly acquired capacity, creating new triple-redundant, high-capacity connectivity between Australia’s largest digital hubs including data centers operated by Equinix, CDC, NEXTDC and Airtrunk.  

In addition, SUBCO is pleased to announce it has acquired a further quarter fibre pair on Indigo Central, making SUBCO the equal largest capacity owner on this system providing more than 13Tb of contiguous, express capacity between Perth and Sydney. 

