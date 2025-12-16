Tuesday, December 16, 2025
 
NKT Expands Swedish Cable Accessories Plant Amid Rising Demand

(Credit: NKT)

(Credit: NKT)

NKT has completed the construction of a new test hall, the expansion of production capacity, and a new office building at its cable accessories factory in Sweden to support the high demand for high-voltage power cable accessories in Europe.

The new facilities in Alingsas are now fully operational, enhancing both the factory’s capacity and its technical capabilities.

NKT already had strong testing facilities at the site, but the latest expansion introduces highly anticipated capacity and opens new possibilities for testing power cable accessories up to 640 kV.

The company develops, produces and installs a wide range of power cable accessories for various onshore and offshore applications, including cable joints, connectors and terminations.

Alingsas serves as NKT’s center of excellence for high-voltage cable accessories, while the medium-voltage centre of excellence is located in Nordenham, Germany.

In 2024, NKT also opened a new 11,000 square metre logistics centre in Alingsas. The new warehouse allowed NKT to consolidate several smaller storage sites, improving efficiency and logistics. It also freed up space within the existing manufacturing building, which was repurposed to support the production capacity upgrade of high voltage DC joints.

“Cable accessories are a vital link in the electricity infrastructure, and we are pleased that, following a successful construction phase and a sequenced capacity ramp-up, we have now completed a substantial upgrade of our facilities in Alingsas.

“As electrification accelerates and the transition to renewable energy continues, market demands are constantly progressing. With extensive upgrades needed across the European power grid to support this transformation, we remain committed to leading the way in delivering high-quality cable accessories. This investment clearly reinforces that commitment,” said Denis Schuler, Executive Vice President, Head of Accessories at NKT.

