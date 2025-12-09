Tuesday, December 9, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 9, 2025

Orbital Marine Power Secures $9.31m Investment

© Orbital Marine Power

© Orbital Marine Power

Orbital Marine Power Ltd, operator of the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, has secured a multi-million dollar investment to advance its international commercial projects and contribute to the wider decarbonization of energy.

PXN Ventures—the combined VC arm of Praetura Ventures and Par Equity—joined existing shareholders including Scottish Enterprise to invest in Orbital, a company that uses floating tidal turbines to generate clean, reliable electricity from tidal currents.

The investment follows a major vote of confidence from Canada, where the Province of Nova Scotia recently awarded Orbital and Eauclaire Tidal Ltd significant new tidal energy licenses through the province’s 2025 procurement process.

Orbital harnesses tidal energy along the UK coast, from Orkney to the Isle of Wight, sourcing its materials and manufacturing domestically. The technology is the most advanced of its kind, engineered to withstand and operate in the harshest of conditions, promising to supply predictable power from the world’s tidal streams and ocean currents, regardless of the weather. 

Orbital is set to double its turbine orderbook, already having secured CfDs—power contracts with the UK government—for a total of 14.4MW (six turbines) at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) site. These will join Orbital’s existing O2 turbines in the waters off the Orkney Islands, together capable of powering 18,000 homes with uniquely predictable clean power that can meet low carbon power demands 24/7. 

The project pipeline offers a unique industrial opportunity for the UK, delivering significant economic value and long-term growth. Orbital is committed to building the estimated USD$265 million (£200 million) of equipment, with around 70% of the supply chain in the UK. This will create high-quality, sustainable jobs throughout the project’s lifecycle, supporting a just transition and growing the domestic and international market for secure, renewable energy. 

Related News

(Credit: CorPower Ocean)

CorPower Ocean Takes Charge of $35M Wave Energy Project off UK

Swedish wave energy developer CorPower Ocean has been put in charge of $35 million (€30 million) European project aimed at…

The 3-in-1 system trial integrated tidal energy with vanadium flow batteries and a hydrogen electrolyser (Photo credits: EMEC, Orbital Marine Power)

EMEC Completes Tidal, Hydrogen and Battery Demonstration

A world-first demonstration combining tidal power, battery storage, and hydrogen production has been completed at the European…

(Credit: PacWave)

PacWave Inks ‘Historic’ US Wave Power Purchase Deal

PacWave, administered by Oregon State University, has signed a power purchase agreement with the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA)…

(Credit: Sonardyne)

Sonardyne Takes Charge of Passive Seismic Monitoring for UK’s First CCS Site

Sonardyne will provide passive seismic monitoring services for the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) at the Endurance…

(Credit: Smulders)

Jasmund Substation Nears Baltic Sea Installation After Topside and Jacket Load-Out

The Jasmund offshore substation project for German grid operator 50Hertz, being delivered by HIS consortium, has reached…

(Credit: Seaturns)

Seaturns Advances Full-Scale Wave Energy Trials in France

French wave energy startup Seaturns has started preparations for Phase II of its full-scale sea trials at an operational…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news