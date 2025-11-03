Tuesday, November 4, 2025
 
New Wave Media

November 3, 2025

Matson Partners with WhaleSpotter

source: Matson

source: Matson

Matson has entered a product agreement with WhaleSpotter to purchase and deploy a whale detection system developed by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), making Matson the first container shipping company to deploy this advanced marine protection technology.

The WhaleSpotter system combines thermal and AI-driven detection and 24/7 real-time verified monitoring to reliably detect whales up to three nautical miles away, day or night. The system's real-time alerts give vessel crews the opportunity to adjust course and reduce the risk of whale strikes.

In 2023, Matson provided WHOI with a $1 million research grant, as well as access to vessels and crews, to help advance the system's development.

Since then, Matson has successfully trialed three WhaleSpotter units on its container ships and has ordered four additional units for vessels serving Hawaii and Alaska.

Field deployments on Matson ships have demonstrated that WhaleSpotter can detect surfacing whales miles away and deliver verified alerts within seconds.

"The technology is remarkable — and now refined to meet our zero-false-alert requirements," said Matt Cox, Chairman and CEO of Matson. "Our crews are enthusiastic about this new tool and are already using it to help protect whales."

WhaleSpotter was co-founded in 2024 by WHOI scientist Dr. Daniel Zitterbart and Sebastian Richter, co-developer of the AI detection algorithm. Shawn Henry, a veteran technology executive and former President, COO and CEO of microlocation company Humatics, serves as Chief Executive Officer of WhaleSpotter, leading the company's transition from research to commercial production.

WhaleSpotter manufactures the commercial camera units in the US under an exclusive technology license from WHOI.

WhaleSpotter's first 50 commercial production units are now deployed and providing eyes on the ocean, with plans to expand deployments across container, cruise, and research vessels worldwide.

Related News

Source: Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics Certifies Autonomy Software for Light Work-Class ROVs

Nauticus Robotics has certified and deployed its Nauticus ToolKITT™ autonomy software on two light work-class remotely operated…

© Inhaca Sub Diving Services

Inhaca Sub Launches AI-Driven Underwater Hull Inspection System

Inhaca Sub Diving Services – Mozambique has announced the launch of Smart Hull Sight (SHS), a new AI-powered platform that…

(Credit: Tschudi Shipping Company)

Maritime Firms Launch PntGuard to Counter GPS Spoofing Surge

Tschudi Shipping Company, NAL Research and Norway-based SGM Technology have launched PntGuard, a maritime navigation system…

© FarSounder

FarSounder Launches Whale Spotting and Safe Vessel Operations Course

FarSounder, a leader in 3D forward-looking sonar technology, has announced the launch of its Whale Spotting and Safe Vessel…

Vanessa Blake, Chief Executive of the UKHO. Credit: UKHO

At the Helm of the UKHO

This May, the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) appointed Vanessa Blake as its chief executive, a role she had filled on an interim basis since May 2024.

Fueling the Future of Ports: Cost Savings and Resilience as Propane’s Proven Edge

Ports across the U.S. are learning a critical lesson: depending solely on government grants or an increasingly unstable electric…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

First High-Tech Exploration of Argentina’s Mar del Plata Canyon Inspires Millions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news