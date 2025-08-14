 
Oceaneering Awarded Funding for Rosyth Cable Manufacturing Facility

Source: Oceaneering

Oceaneering’s Rosyth, Scotland, umbilical and cable manufacturing facility has secured grant funding from Scottish Enterprise (SE). The funding will support Oceaneering’s floating offshore wind dynamic cable qualification projects.

The immediate project will make use of existing manufacturing equipment at the Rosyth facility for the initial phase of research and development. 

Once the product has been designed and certified, Oceaneering aims to invest in new equipment and machinery for added project capacity.

Suzanne Sosna, Director for Energy Transition, SE, commented: “Scotland is the windbreak of Europe and perfectly positioned to accelerate the energy transition and maximize its economic benefits. SE’s vision is for Scotland to be viewed around the world as a center of excellence for offshore wind, with supply chains that are world-leading in terms of value, competitiveness, and service.

“We are working to accelerate technology innovation, supply chain capability and investment in manufacturing and key infrastructure, and Oceaneering is a prime example of the kind of company that encapsulates this ambition.”

Oceaneering’s Rosyth manufacturing facility has been operating at the Port of Rosyth since 1999, providing subsea communication, power and hydraulic umbilicals to fixed and floating offshore oil and gas facilities.

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
