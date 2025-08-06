Wednesday, August 6, 2025
 
Phoenix Welcomes New General Manager For Maryland Office

Credit: Phoenix International Holdings

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. (Phoenix) has announced that Sean Doherty has joined the company as General Manager (GM) of its Largo, Maryland office.

Mr. Doherty brings over 20 years of leadership, engineering, and project management experience, gained through a distinguished career in the United States Navy. Specializing in diving, salvage, and shipyard operations, he has demonstrated an ability to lead complex technical initiatives in demanding maritime environments. He holds a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, a Bachelor of Science degree in Naval Architecture from the United States Naval Academy and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

In his new role, Mr. Doherty will be responsible for managing all aspects of Phoenix’s government and commercial deep ocean search and recovery service lines, as well as the company’s Engineering and Research & Development efforts.

