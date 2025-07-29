 
July 29, 2025

Icebreaker Construction: Seaspan, Bollinger, Rauma and Aker Arctic Team to Build USCG Icebreakers

  • The Seaspan-Aker Multi-Purpose Icebreaker (MPI) design exceeds all Coast Guard ASC requirements and supports all 11 statutory missions. Image courtesy Seaspan
In a major move to accelerate the U.S. Coast Guard’s icebreaking fleet expansion, Bollinger Shipyards, Rauma Shipyards, Seaspan Shipyards, and Aker Arctic announced a partnership to deliver next-generation Arctic Security Cutters (ASCs) under the Coast Guard’s multibillion-dollar icebreaker program.

The collaboration combines U.S., Canadian, and Finnish shipbuilding expertise to meet the Coast Guard’s urgent Arctic mission requirements. Backed by nearly $9 billion in funding secured under President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”, the effort aims to deliver the first vessel within 36 months of contract award, using a mature, production-ready design.

“This strategic partnership represents a deliberate effort to strengthen the U.S. industrial base, expand America’s shipbuilding capacity, and equip American workers with the skills to lead in a new era of strategic competition,” the companies said in a joint statement.

A Trilateral Approach 

The partnership leverages the ICE Pact framework between the U.S., Canada, and Finland, ensuring the ASC program is anchored in U.S. production while benefiting from global expertise in ice-class shipbuilding.

“In line with President Trump’s directive to grow and modernize America’s icebreaking fleet, Bollinger is proud to lead this partnership with a focus on speed, quality, certainty, and results,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “The Seaspan-Aker MPI design is the most mature, construction-ready design available, and we’re bringing proven capability, hard-earned lessons, and unmatched U.S. capacity to get it built.”

Proven Ice-Class Expertise

Rauma Shipyards brings decades of experience constructing technically complex vessels for severe winter operations. “We are fully prepared to begin construction immediately, leveraging a mature design and deep experience in building vessels for operation in harsh Arctic conditions,” said Mika Nieminen, President and CEO of Rauma Shipyards. “Beyond construction, Rauma provides added value through crew training, bridge simulator programs, and ice trials to support commissioning and elevate operational capabilities.”

Seaspan Shipyards, a leader in ice-class design and builder of one of the world’s largest portfolios of ice-capable vessels, emphasized the project’s strategic value. “We are proud to collaborate with Bollinger, Rauma, and Aker Arctic to share our expertise in icebreaker design and engineering with the United States,” said John McCarthy, CEO of Seaspan Shipyards. “Together, through the ICE Pact, we’re strengthening Arctic security and advancing the long-term capabilities of our nations’ shipbuilding industries.”

Aker Arctic, which has designed the majority of the world’s operating icebreakers, provides the technological backbone of the partnership. “Together, we will leverage our expertise to build state-of-the-art icebreakers that meet the highest standards of mission capability and reliability,” said Mika Hovilainen, CEO of Aker Arctic Technology.

The Seaspan-Aker Multi-Purpose Icebreaker (MPI) design exceeds all Coast Guard ASC requirements and supports all 11 statutory missions. Capable of breaking four feet of ice, traveling 12,000 nautical miles, and operating over 60 days without resupply, the MPI design is shared with the Canadian Coast Guard fleet, ensuring interoperability and creating the world’s largest class of multi-mission icebreakers.

By combining a ready-to-build design with a clear transition to full U.S. production, the partnership promises a fastest-path, lowest-risk solution for delivering critical polar capability to the U.S. Coast Guard.


