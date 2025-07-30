 
July 30, 2025

Nauticus Robotics, AOS Join Forces for Offshore Robotics

(Credit: Nauticus Robotics)

(Credit: Nauticus Robotics)

Autonomous subsea robotics and software solutions specialist Nauticus Robotics has signed a master services agreement (MSA) with Advanced Ocean Systems (AOS), forming a strategic alliance seeks to accelerate the integration of autonomy across the offshore sector.

The agreement is structured around an ongoing, multi-year commitment that is expected to see the two organizations collaborate on a range of projects designed to accelerate the integration of subsea robotics and autonomous systems, delivering new efficiencies to offshore industry operations.

Under the agreement, Nauticus and AOS are planning to blend their engineering expertise and technical capabilities to address maritime autonomy opportunities.

Immediate discussions include plans to use AOS's test lake facility in Florida, where they intend to begin a series of trials with Nauticus' flagship autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), Aquanaut.

In addition to advancing Aquanaut's overall operating parameters, plans are underway to explore the best way to integrate the AUV into a broader collaborative ecosystem of unmanned assets, including uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) of various form and function, to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in the execution of subsea tasks.

“We are excited to announce this new alliance and look forward to working with AOS and its affiliates to advance the ongoing trial, adoption, and integration of scalable autonomous and remote solutions into new and improved ways of working in offshore waters.

“Our missions are perfectly aligned and seek to leverage the latest ocean technologies to challenge industry convention and bring about meaningful change to subsea asset management practices, from surface to seabed,” said John Gibson, President and CEO of Nauticus Robotics.

"We are delighted to team up with Nauticus Robotics to bring new ideas and opportunities to market. Nauticus and AOS unite a wealth of successful industry experience around one table at a critical moment for the offshore sector and the integration of practical autonomy into day-to-day operations,” added John Jacobson, CEO of Advanced Ocean Systems.

