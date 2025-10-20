TGS Net Offshore Survey Job in Gulf of America

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured an ocean bottom node (OBN) acquisition contract in Gulf of America.

The 4D monitor survey for an undisclosed client is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The duration of the acquisition will be approximately four and a half months.

"The Gulf of America is a core market for our OBN business, and we are very pleased to secure this contract for a repeat IOC customer.

“The client values our OBN technology, and in combination with our proven track record of project execution and timely delivery, they are confident we will deliver high-quality data and insights to optimize production from one of their highest producing facilities in the Gulf of America,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.