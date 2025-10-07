 
October 7, 2025

ESA, UK Space Agency Back ACUA Ocean’s Subsea Inspection Robotics System

ACUA Ocean has secured a European Space Agency (ESA) contract, supported by the UK Space Agency, to further advance its ‘nested robotic’ system for subsea inspection.

The project will accelerate ACUA0’s development of Pioneer-class autonomous uncrewed surface vessel (USV) capabilities to launch and recover (LAR) remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

The ‘nested robotics’ approach - or robots deploying other robots - aims to expand the operational scope of uncrewed systems in offshore energy and subsea inspection.

The system will use multiple satellite communications (satcom) solutions along with GNSS to enable Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) remote control, positioning, and data transfer for both the USV and the tethered ROV.

Network bonding technology will allow PIONEER to use the bandwidth of all available connections simultaneously rather than switching between them, preserving command-and-control links even if the primary network degrades.

These space-enabled technologies will allow PIONEER to deliver enhanced robotic services for offshore wind inspection, subsea cable maintenance, defense reconnaissance, and ocean science.

“This contract marks a significant milestone for ACUA Ocean. By combining subsea robotics with ACUA’s inherently stable uncrewed surface vehicle, with global, satellite-enabled control, we can provide safer, cleaner, and more cost-effective access to subsea inspection across multiple sectors,” said Neil Tinmouth, CEO at ACUA Ocean.

“This project demonstrates how space-enabled technologies, such as satellite communications and GNSS, can transform maritime operations and deliver cross-sector impact. By supporting ACUA Ocean’s nested robotics system, we’re advancing high-impact applications that enhance safety, reduce emissions, and reinforce UK leadership in autonomous systems across maritime and aerospace.

“It reflects the Space Industrial Plan’s shift towards commercially driven innovation, where space capabilities catalyse growth, resilience, and national advantage beyond the space sector,” added Shuxiu Zhang, Head of Space Applications and Data at the UK Space Agency.

The contract follows PIONEER’s recent certification under the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Workboat Code Edition 3 Annex 2, marking the world’s first approval for a remotely operated vessel.

The deal is expected to accelerate the commercial deployment of nested robotic systems and strengthen ACUA Ocean’s position in maritime autonomy.

