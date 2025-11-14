Ørsted to License Low-Noise Monopile Installation Tech, Inks Deal with Luxcara

Ørsted has launched its new offshore installation technology platform, Osonic, after signing a preferred supplier agreement with German energy infrastructure asset manager Luxcara, marking the first commercial step for the company’s low-noise monopile installation method.

Osonic uses a jetting-based system that significantly cuts underwater noise during monopile installation, reducing sound levels to just above ambient noise in the German Bight while also enabling cost savings.

The technology was developed and matured by Ørsted over several years and was successfully deployed earlier this year at the Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farm in Germany.

Under the agreement, Osonic is intended for use on offshore turbine foundations across Luxcara’s German offshore wind portfolio, and Ørsted will license the technology while also acting as engineering, procurement and construction consultant for implementation.

“By reaching an agreement with Luxcara, we’re taking Osonic from concept to commercial offering, which demonstrates Ørsted’s strong track record of innovation as well as Osonic’s potential.

“As a leading developer of offshore wind, we’re proud to extend our technology services to third parties,” said Patrick Harnett, Executive Vice President and Chief Construction Officer at Ørsted.

“Already in 2022, Luxcara started looking into different low-noise offshore installation methods. We are pleased to now deepen the collaboration with Ørsted and look forward to preparing the next steps for the implementation of their low-noise installation technology, which has already been successfully deployed in the German North Sea.

“Its proven performance under conditions comparable to our projects was a decisive factor for us to consider the innovative technology,” added Holger Matthiesen, Director of Offshore Wind & Green Hydrogen at Luxcara.

Osonic is a patent-pending jetting system that reduces soil resistance, enabling foundations to penetrate the seabed more quietly and without conventional pile-driving. Ørsted says its deployment at Gode Wind 3 cut underwater noise by 99% compared with widely used installation methods, reaching levels only marginally above the natural background noise of the North Sea.

Ørsted said the development of Osonic strengthens its approach to innovation and aligns with its strategy to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of offshore wind.