TGS Gets Streamer Acquisition Job off Africa

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a streamer acquisition contract in Africa.

Acquisition is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The contract, with an undisclosed party, has a duration of approximately 50 days.

"We are very pleased to secure this work program and look forward to supporting our client’s exploration efforts in the region with our proven technology and expertise.

"By leveraging the Ramform acquisition platform, coupled with our proprietary GeoStreamer technology we are well equipped to deliver the highest data quality to our client," said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.