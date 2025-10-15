Wednesday, October 15, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 15, 2025

TGS Gets Streamer Acquisition Job off Africa

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a streamer acquisition contract in Africa.

Acquisition is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The contract, with an undisclosed party, has a duration of approximately 50 days.

"We are very pleased to secure this work program and look forward to supporting our client’s exploration efforts in the region with our proven technology and expertise.

"By leveraging the Ramform acquisition platform, coupled with our proprietary GeoStreamer technology we are well equipped to deliver the highest data quality to our client," said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Related News

(Credit: Seatools)

Seatools to Equip Jan De Nul’s New Subsea Vessel with Fall Pipe ROV

Subsea technology company Seatools has been awarded a contract by Jan De Nul for the design and delivery of a Fall Pipe ROV…

(Credit: Njord Survey)

Swedish Firm to Deliver Carbon-Neutral Surveys for Baltic Sea OW Projects

Swedish offshore survey specialist Njord Survey has signed a long-term framework agreement with German transmission system…

Illustration (Credit: TDI-Brooks)

United Oil & Gas Signs Up TDI-Brooks for Survey Offshore Jamaica

United Oil & Gas has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TDI-Brooks to secure a specialist survey…

(Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul to Install Export Cables at Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Farm

Belgian marine contractor Jan De Nul has signed a contract with Synera Renewable Energy (SRE) for the installation of export…

(Credit: Vallourec)

Vallourec Bags Another OCTG Order from Petrobras

French tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a new order from Petrobras for its Submagnético Free Flow oil country…

(Credit: Saipem)

Guyana’s First: Saipem Builds Complex Subsea Structure for ExxonMobil’s Uaru Field

Saipem has completed the first complex subsea structure ever built in Guyana, set for deployment at ExxonMobil’s Uaru field…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Engineers for work Ashore (surveyors)

● Malta, Malta

Hydrographic Surveyor / Technician

● Gibraltar, Gibraltar, Gibraltar
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news