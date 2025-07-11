 
Ashtead Technology, Hydrollica to Provide Seawater Tooling Technology

Ashtead Technology, a provider of mission-critical subsea technology solutions, has joined forces with Hydrollica, a manufacturer of environmentally focused ROV and diver tooling.

The agreement brings a new generation of seawater-powered subsea tooling into Ashtead Technology’s global fleet, including the Hydro Multi-Tool, Hydro Micro Multi-Tool and Hydro PowerPack. These compact yet powerful tools are designed to deliver high performance across a wide range of subsea operations while replacing traditional hydraulic oil with seawater, significantly reducing environmental risk.

Unlike traditional hydraulic systems, Hydrollica’s tooling operates using seawater, eliminating the need for hydraulic oil and reducing the risk of contamination. This innovation is particularly relevant as subsea operators across renewables, oil and gas, salvage and marine construction look for cleaner, more sustainable solutions.

