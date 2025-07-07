Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust Showcases Shipwreck Technology at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT) is proud to bring an extraordinary deep-sea discovery to the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. As part of the Future Labs installation, FMHT will showcase the technology behind the historic mission that located Sir Ernest Shackleton’s legendary ship, Endurance, beneath Antarctica’s frozen Weddell Sea.

Organized and funded by FMHT, the Endurance22 mission not only discovered the wreck in 2022, but also scanned, filmed and digitally preserved it. Now, for the first time, audiences can not only see the wreck but interact with the tools and techniques that made the mission possible.

This year’s exhibit will include:

A 3D printed model of Endurance, created from mm-perfect scan data, that visitors can touch.

An interactive 3D digital model, allowing visitors to rotate, zoom and uncover artifacts on deck.

The first public reveal of how layered imaging and AI processing produced one of the most detailed wreck models ever made.

The laser scanners, AI programs and high-definition subsea imaging used on Endurance22 have direct applications across seabed mapping, marine biology, offshore energy, defense and conservation. They remove the need for human divers in high-risk zones, enabling safer, deeper and more accurate exploration than ever before.

Future Lab’s 2025 theme of "Exploring Technology for a Better World" provides a perfect stage for this story, with FMHT's work demonstrating how scanning and imaging technologies are transforming wider industries.

The Trust’s exhibition is staffed by a collaborative team of FMHT staff and Trustees, along with partners from Voyis (Canada) and Saab (Sweden).