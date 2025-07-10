 
July 10, 2025

NOVACAVI Hybrid Umbilical Powers AI Robot in Dock Restoration

© NOVACAVI

© NOVACAVI

NOVACAVI, specialist in custom underwater and marine cables, has been chosen to design and manufacture a hybrid buoyant umbilical that will drive an AI-guided demolition robot during the rehabilitation of Dock 7 at the Port of Trieste.

The arm-equipped robot will remove deteriorated concrete using high-pressure hydro-demolition while protecting the underlying steel structure. Reliable power, control and real-time data transmission will be delivered through NOVACAVI’s hybrid buoyant cable. Wrapped in a hydrolysis- and UV-resistant matt polyurethane (PUR) sheath, the cable combines lightness, buoyancy and rugged durability—ideal for demanding marine infrastructure projects.

