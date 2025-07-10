 
New Wave Media

July 10, 2025

An Oceanographic Music Mix

Source: Monash University / Darren Gill

Source: Monash University / Darren Gill

Music has an important role to play in climate crisis discourse, offering a sonic pathway to bridge the gap between data, understanding, reflection and action, say researchers from Australia’s Monash University.

Their Dark Oceanography initiative integrates climate science with experimental music. Following the pathways of eddies from the Eastern Australian Current through the Southern Ocean and across the globe, they used Lagrangian tracking data at an eddy-resolving resolution (0.10ᵒ) and translated it into music.

The music was collaboratively developed by a team from The Sound Collectors Lab and ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather including artists Louise Devenish (performer/director) Kate Milligan (composition), Erin Coates (film), Aaron Wyatt (music technologist) and scientist Navid Constantinou (oceanographer).



A team of professors, musicians and students at University of South Florida have also been transforming complicated environmental data into powerful music compositions. After tackling issues such as harmful algae blooms and red tides, the group has now composed music that highlights the environmental stressors affecting oysters in Florida. Led by Assistant Professor of Anthropology Heather O’Leary, the project aims to make scientific data more accessible, understandable and engaging to the public.



And a composition “Six Seasons” by Lei Liang of UC San Diego invites musicians to interact with sounds recorded from the depths of the ocean. Liang is UC San Diego Chancellor’s Distinguished Professor of Music.



Another expression of oceanographic data takes a movement-based approach to connecting with the ocean. Die Mimik der Tethys (The Expressions of Tethys) is a high sea buoy that is suspended in space and moves synchronously to another buoy in the Atlantic Ocean near Nantes, France. Continuously transmitting motion data via satellite to its relocated double, the information guides eight electric motors and cable winches which precisely reproduce the buoy's movement in the ocean.



Related News

The Northern Lights Carbon Capture and Storage facilities at Øygarden outside of Bergen (Credit: Torstein Lund Eik / Equinor)

TGS to Provide Tech Set to Optimize Northern Lights CCS Operations

Norwegian data and intelligence firm TGS has signed a collaboration agreement with Equinor, aimed at advancing the digitalization…

© TeleGeography

Subsea Cable Infrastructure Requires Significant Maintenance and Repair Investment to Meet Global Use

As the backbone of the global internet, submarine cable infrastructure is seeing a surge in investment, but not in its maintenance…

© The University of Manchester

Scientists Discover Giant Sand Bodies Beneath the North Sea

Scientists have discovered hundreds of giant sand bodies beneath the North Sea that appear to defy fundamental geological…

Credit: L. Gregor, J. Shutler, N. Gruber

High-Resolution Mapping Reveals Carbon Sink Details

A new satellite-based product can now map the ocean carbon sink at unprecedented resolution.Although the oceanic sink for…

Source: ECU

Plutonium Levels in Sediments Remain Elevated 70 Years After Nuclear Tests

Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia have confirmed plutonium levels in sediment up to 4,500 times…

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine to Host Slocum Glider User’s Conference

The global oceanographic community is invited to gather in Woods Hole this fall for the Slocum Glider User’s Conference, taking place October 7–9…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Fascinated by Shipwrecks: The Science and Discovery of Lost Vessels
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news