OceanAlpha USV Validates Long-Range Survey Capability in Malaysia

In late June 2025, OceanAlpha’s L25 marine unmanned surface vehicle (USV) successfully completed its first public demonstration in Malaysia, showcasing its marine survey capabilities in real-world conditions at Port Klang.

The L25 USV directly addressed a critical constraint for offshore marine surveys: crew dependence and costly support vessels typically required for operations beyond line-of-sight (LOS) control range. By successfully conducting a survey mission 33 kilometers offshore while maintaining continuous, stable satellite communications and real-time payload data transmission, the L25 validated reliable Over-the-Horizon (OTH) capability essential for large-scale or remote survey areas.

In the congested waters of Port Klang, the vessel’s perception systems enabled autonomous navigation around moored vessels while dynamically adjusting course to maintain safe distances from high-speed marine traffic. The L25’s integrated automated towfish system demonstrated seamless deployment and retrieval of side-scan sonar equipment, eliminating traditional manual winching requirements and reducing operational risks.

The event also highlighted the L25’s ability to transmit multibeam, side-scan, and sub-bottom profiler data in real time, allowing survey teams to conduct immediate quality control and mission adjustments from shore. This capability significantly reduces decision-making timelines for marine survey operations.

The demonstration was made possible through collaboration with key industry partners, including the Malaysian Maritime Department, which facilitated operational approvals. Tara Advisory co-hosted the event, and technical partners including TA Geosolutions, Hidrokinetik Technologies, and Clockwise Subsea (NOR Offshore Rental) contributed specialized equipment and regional operational expertise.