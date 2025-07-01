Harnessing Plankton Research Is Crucial to Inform Climate Models

An international publication led by Plymouth Marine Laboratory highlights how upgrading current plankton models is critical to understanding the scale of global climate issues.

Plankton may be small, but they power the planet. feeding marine life and underpinning global biogeochemical cycles. Yet the models used to simulate their influence on ocean ecosystems have not kept pace with developments in understanding of how biology and ecology functions, according to a new publication led by PML’s Professor Kevin Flynn.

Plankton models form the core of marine ecosystem simulators, used from regional resource and ecosystem management through to climate change projections, and are essential for us to predict what the future may hold for our planet, and prepare accordingly.

However, in the perspectives paper, ‘More realistic plankton simulation models will improve projections of ocean ecosystem responses to global change’, published July 1 in the scientific journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, a team of over 30 international experts argue that plankton models need updating to reflect contemporary knowledge, requiring urgent joint attention from both empiricists and modelers.

“Plankton are mainly microscopic organisms that grow in the ocean (and also in inland waters) that support the base of the food chain. No plankton—no fish, no sharks, no whales, no seals, no coral, etc. However, the diversity of the plankton is critical; that biodiversity cannot be best compressed into just a few groups, yet invariably that is what happens in models," said Flynn.

“Additionally, photosynthetic members of plankton play a role similar in magnitude to those of plants on land in producing oxygen and fixing carbon dioxide. They have had a transformational impact on how Earth evolved, and are likely to have a huge role in how our planet responds to climate change. ”

Given that plankton play such a vital role in the natural processes of our planet, plankton models are central to our understanding of how oceans respond to global change. But the authors warn these tools do not sufficiently reflect what science now knows about plankton physiology, diversity, and their roles in ecosystem functioning.

“We’re using simulation tools built on 30 to 50-year-old concepts to understand the most complex and rapidly changing ecosystems on Earth. And that’s a real problem – not just for science, but for policy and for wider society. We need to be sure that models describe the ecophysiology of these organisms in a realistic manner,” explains Professor Flynn.

This disconnect could have serious consequences, from underestimating biodiversity shifts to missing key drivers of marine productivity and carbon cycling. Using models with over-simplified conceptual cores runs the risk of getting the “right” results (aligning with what data are available) for the wrong reasons, giving a false sense of confidence for using such models in projecting into the future.

The paper calls for a transformation in how plankton are modeled and how modelers and empiricists work together. Among the key recommendations are:

Greater collaboration between empirical scientists and modelers, especially during model development

Better accounting for aspects of real-world ecological complexity, known to be of critical importance, in core model design

New tools that allow engagement with the development of simulation models by scientists that lack specialist coding skills

Investment in “digital twin” platforms for plankton research – new-generation models that can simulate realistic biological processes and inform decision-making under global change

The authors urge the scientific community to treat modeling as a core tool in plankton ecology and in teaching activities – just as molecular biology revolutionized the science from the 1980s onward, so too must simulation modeling become embedded in plankton research.

This work was supported by the UK’s Natural Environment Research Council as part of the “Simulating Plankton” project, contributing to the UN Decade of Ocean Science and the Digital Twins of the Ocean (DITTO) initiative.