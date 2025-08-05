Wednesday, August 6, 2025
 
Greensea IQ, Ocean Power Technologies Announce Collaborate On Autonomous Hull Maintenance

© Greensea IQ

© Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ and Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) have entered into a strategic collaboration to integrate Greensea IQ’s EverClean robotic hull grooming system with OPT’s WAM-V Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) platform. The joint effort aims to develop a fully autonomous launch and recovery system to enable more efficient and environmentally responsible hull maintenance operations.

The collaboration will pair Greensea IQ’s EverClean robot—an in-water system that proactively removes biofouling from vessel hulls—with OPT’s modular and autonomous WAM-V surface vehicles. Together, the companies will develop and test a system that can operate independently of traditional support vessels, unlocking new opportunities for persistent hull maintenance in commercial and defense markets.

The joint effort will focus initially on system design, integration, and prototype testing, with the goal of commercial deployment across key maritime sectors, including maritime, energy, defense, and scientific research.

This collaboration underscores the growing demand for sustainable, autonomous technologies that address critical challenges in maritime operations.

