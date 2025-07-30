 
National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Welcomes Admiral Tim Gallaudet As New Trustee

© Honorable Tim Gallaudet, PhD, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (ret)

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation announced the appointment of the Honorable Tim Gallaudet, PhD, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (ret) and CEO of Ocean STL Consulting to its Board of Trustees. 

Adm. Gallaudet is a strategist in building connections to bring together different sectors towards common missions. His network bridges ocean science and discovery luminaries, heritage and preservation champions, service and naval intelligence professionals, technology startups and ocean enterprise ventures. 

As CEO of Ocean STL Consulting, Adm. Gallaudet serves as a strategic advisor for a variety of technology startups, research institutions, and philanthropies. He is the former acting Under Secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere and Assistant Secretary of Commerce and acting and Deputy Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Under his leadership, Gallaudet steered the agency, managing national marine sanctuaries and coastal waterways, fisheries, weather satellites, weather services, and environmental research. He oversaw the agency’s Blue Economy strategies and activities to advance marine transportation, sustainable seafood production, ocean exploration and mapping, marine tourism and recreation, coastal resilience, and spearheaded the development and execution of the NOAA science and technology strategies for Artificial Intelligence, Uncrewed Systems, ‘Omics, Cloud, Data, and Citizen Science.  

Prior to NOAA, Gallaudet served for 32 years in the U.S. Navy, completing his career in the Pentagon as the Navy’s chief oceanographer, meteorologist, hydrographer, navigator, and senior liaison officer to the NOAA Administrator. He also has served on numerous Boards and Advisory Panels, including Force Blue, the Advisory Council for Project Recover, the Director’s Council for Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and the White House Ocean Research Advisory Panel, among others. 

Ahead of the United State's 250th anniversary and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation’s 25th anniversary, Adm. Gallaudet’s contribution to the Foundation through his leadership and influence in marine science, exploration, stewardship, heritage, and technology advancement will open new ventures to deepen marine sanctuaries partnerships, enrich communities, and propel innovative technology hubs that advance the Foundation’s mission to protect America’s public waters. 

