 
New Wave Media

July 28, 2025

Nokia to Power Medusa Submarine Cable System Between Europe and North Africa

© Nokia

© Nokia

Nokia announced that it will power the Medusa Submarine Cable System, a project owned by AFR-IX Telecom. 

The new subsea fiber-optic network will connect the Atlantic coast, Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, creating a new high-capacity digital corridor in the region, driving connectivity, innovation, and economic growth across the region.

The Medusa subsea cable is a significant step toward closing the digital divide between Europe and North Africa, connecting countries such as Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Algeria, and Egypt with high-capacity fiber-optic links. Designed as an open-access system, Medusa provides telecom providers across the region access to advanced connectivity services, supporting the rollout of 5G, the growth of cloud infrastructure, and the increasing bandwidth demands of AI and future technologies. 

Leveraging Nokia’s 1830 GX Series platform and advanced ICE7 coherent optics, capable of transmitting tens of terabits per second per fiber pair, the Medusa Submarine Cable System is equipped to deliver high-capacity, low-latency connectivity with optimal cost and power efficiency per transmitted bit.

Related News

(Credit: Dongfang Electric Corporation)

China Rolls Out 17MW Floating Wind Turbine Prototype

The world’s most powerful direct-drive floating offshore wind turbine, rated at 17 MW and co-developed by Dongfang Electric…

Politecnico di Torino

Metamaterials Could Reduce Marine Noise Pollution

Metamaterials to tackle noise pollution in marine ecosystems are currently under development within the POSEIDON project…

© HII

REMUS 620 UUV Validated for Torpedo Tube Deployment

A joint team from HII, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), and U.S. Navy’s Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division…

(Credit: Marine Masters)

Dutch Contractor Completes Malaysia’s Largest 'Rig-to-Reef' Decom Project

Dutch offshore contractor Marine Masters has completed its offshore scope for the decommissioning of the South Angsi Alpha (SAA) platform…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news