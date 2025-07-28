Nokia to Power Medusa Submarine Cable System Between Europe and North Africa

Nokia announced that it will power the Medusa Submarine Cable System, a project owned by AFR-IX Telecom.

The new subsea fiber-optic network will connect the Atlantic coast, Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, creating a new high-capacity digital corridor in the region, driving connectivity, innovation, and economic growth across the region.

The Medusa subsea cable is a significant step toward closing the digital divide between Europe and North Africa, connecting countries such as Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Algeria, and Egypt with high-capacity fiber-optic links. Designed as an open-access system, Medusa provides telecom providers across the region access to advanced connectivity services, supporting the rollout of 5G, the growth of cloud infrastructure, and the increasing bandwidth demands of AI and future technologies.

Leveraging Nokia’s 1830 GX Series platform and advanced ICE7 coherent optics, capable of transmitting tens of terabits per second per fiber pair, the Medusa Submarine Cable System is equipped to deliver high-capacity, low-latency connectivity with optimal cost and power efficiency per transmitted bit.