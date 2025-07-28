 
New Wave Media

July 28, 2025

Metamaterials Could Reduce Marine Noise Pollution

Politecnico di Torino

Politecnico di Torino

Metamaterials to tackle noise pollution in marine ecosystems are currently under development within the POSEIDON project - Unconventional principles of underwater wave control in the sub-wavelength regime – funded by the European Research Council through a Starting Grant.

At the core of the study is the development of mechanical metamaterials – composite materials that exhibit unconventional quasi-static and dynamic properties – capable of controlling deformation and the propagation of waves (both elastic and/or acoustic). The aim is to enhance current technologies for the reduction of underwater noise pollution, a phenomenon that continues to grow due to the increasing intensity of human activities in marine ecosystems, such as the installation of offshore wind farms, wave energy harvesting, and subsea mineral extraction.

Current solutions are generally ineffective, particularly at low frequencies. The main challenge lies in the way sound propagates underwater, where wavelengths are five times longer than those in air, and the fluid’s density (1,000 kg/m³) is comparable to that of the solid materials typically used to construct barriers. These factors necessitate the use of very thick barriers, which can be environmentally invasive.

This is where metamaterials and their unconventional properties come into play. Unlike traditional materials, the quasi-static and dynamic responses of metamaterials depend not so much on their chemical composition, but on their geometric structure, often arranged in regular, repetitive patterns.

This “intelligent” architecture enables them, for example, to absorb vibrations, deform in a controlled manner, dampen acoustic or elastic waves, or even exhibit counterintuitive behaviours, such as expanding under compression or bending in the opposite direction of an applied force.

Thanks to these advanced properties, metamaterials make it possible to achieve unprecedented quasi-static and dynamic performance, including, among other benefits, the reduction of soundproofing barrier thickness, both in air and underwater, for a given frequency. The project aims to replace conventional barriers, which can be up to one meter thick, with solutions just a few centimetres in thickness, while maintaining comparable levels of performance.

Professor Marco Miniaci will conduct the research at Politecnico di Torino in Italy.

The initiative has recently expanded with the launch of the DREAM project – Design of Resilient Engineered Architectured Metamaterials, funded by Italy’s Ministry of University and Research (MUR). With this new effort, the results achieved underwater will be extended to other strategic fields, such as seismology for seismic wave attenuation and energy harvesting form wave motion.

 As coordinator of POSEIDON project, Miniaci will also lead the DREAM project.

Related News

Politecnico di Torino

Metamaterials Could Reduce Marine Noise Pollution

Metamaterials to tackle noise pollution in marine ecosystems are currently under development within the POSEIDON project…

© General Dynamics Electric Boat

General Dynamics Electric Boat Awarded $1.85 billion Contract Modification For Submarine Production

Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics, announced that it was a­­­warded a $1.85 billion contract modification…

Copyright piter2121/AdobeStock

China's First 'Ocean-level Intelligent Research Vessel' Delievered

China's first ocean-level intelligent scientific research vessel was delivered in Shanghai on Sunday, purportedly to enhance…

(Credit: EOMAP - a Fugro company)

Fugro, Esri Join Forces for Climate Resilience

Fugro has entered into a strategic collaboration with Esri, a geographic information system (GIS) software specialist, to…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news