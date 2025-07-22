 
July 22, 2025

Eco Wave Power Signs Up Local Contractor for California Wave Energy Pilot

(Credtt: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power Global has signed an agreement with C&S Welding, a California-based industrial and maritime contractor, for the installation of its wave energy floaters and the company's energy conversion unit at the Port of Los Angeles.

The agreement marks the final step before deployment begins for Eco Wave Power's first-ever onshore wave energy project in the United States.

All floaters for the pilot proejct have been fabricated by All-Ways Metal, and are expected to be fully assembled in the upcoming week, keeping the installation timeline on track.

The project is hosted by AltaSea at the Port of LA, with Shell's Marine Renewable Program providing co-investment and support.

The pilot will demonstrate Eco Wave Power's patented onshore wave energy technology, where floaters are attached to existing marine structures and connected to a land-based conversion unit that transforms wave motion into clean electricity.

The system is designed for scalability, low maintenance, and minimal environmental impact-making it ideal for port and coastal infrastructure.

"We're excited to be part of this historic deployment of wave energy in the US. Eco Wave Power's technology represents real innovation in clean energy, and we're proud to apply our expertise to help bring this project to life at the Port of Los Angeles. It's a great opportunity for local industry to contribute to a more sustainable future,” said Ian C., President of C&S Welding.

"This collaboration with C&S Welding represents the final operational piece of our U.S. rollout puzzle. With the floaters complete and a trusted local installer now in place, we are full speed ahead toward installation. The future of wave energy in the U.S. is becoming a reality—right here in Los Angeles,” added Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power.

