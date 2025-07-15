Industry Partners Deliver Largest Unified OBN Dataset in Norwegian North Sea

Viridien, in collaboration with joint venture partners TGS and Axxis Multi-client, has completed the final imaging of OMEGA Merge, to deliver a single, seamless and unified high-quality dataset across the Heimdal Terrace, Utsira, and Sleipner Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) multi-client surveys.

Spanning a total area of 3,700 sq km from the deployment of over 250,000 nodes and 9.5 million shots, OMEGA Merge is the largest continuous OBN dataset on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

To ensure the highest-quality data imaging across the boundaries of the Utsira, Sleipner, and Heimdal OBN surveys, Viridien conducted pre-migration matching to ensure consistency in time, phase, amplitude, and frequency content. The velocity model was then unified using

Viridien's advanced time-lag full-waveform inversion (TL-FWI) and long-wavelength tomography technology. Utilizing this unified model, the data was pre-stack depth-migrated, to produce a seamless and continuous volume that covers the entire OMEGA Merge area.

The final dataset brings substantial improvements in resolution and structural clarity, revealing previously unseen exploration targets and providing greater confidence in prospect understanding compared to vintage seismic data, according to Viridien.

The dataset has been made available for licensing.

“OMEGA Merge is a clear demonstration of Viridien’s ability to deliver imaging excellence at scale. The final dataset shows unparalleled imaging clarity, offering new insight into complex subsurface structures. This level of detail will support confident exploration and development decisions for years to come,” said Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, Viridien.