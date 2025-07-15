 
New Wave Media

July 15, 2025

Fugro Gets On Board Ireland’s Offshore Grid Development Project

(Credit: Fugro)

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has secured a seven-year framework agreement with EirGrid, Ireland’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, to deliver a full suite of geo-data surveys for the 'Powering Up Offshore - South Coast' project.

The initiative will develop offshore electricity substations and export cable routes to connect future wind farms along Ireland’s south coast to the Irish national grid.

Under the framework, Fugro will provide desktop studies, geophysical, environmental, and geotechnical surveys.

These investigations will result in a fully integrated ground model, giving EirGrid a detailed understanding of subsurface conditions for installing transmission infrastructure and protecting Ireland's marine ecosystem.

Operations are set to begin in July 2025, starting with the geophysical and environmental surveys.

All geo-data will be delivered through Fugro’s VirGeo, a cloud-based Geo-data platform, offering secure, real-time access to data and project insights enhancing collaboration across stakeholders.

The project area is complex, spanning four distinct geographical zones: onshore, intertidal, nearshore, and offshore.

To conduct operations in these areas, Fugro will deploy specialized offshore vessels, including the Fugro Seeker and Kommander Iona, as well as jack-up barges for shallow water activities.

In support of the local economy, the company is also working closely with Irish-based suppliers to deliver key services, such as metocean data collection and aerial drone surveys, that enhance and complement its data insights.

This project directly supports the Irish Government's climate action plan, which targets expanding Ireland's renewable energy capacity to 80%, including at least 5 GW of offshore wind energy. Robust grid connections such as those developed under this framework are critical to integrating offshore wind into the national energy system.

“We’re proud to support EirGrid in delivering critical infrastructure for Ireland’s offshore energy future. By providing end-to-end Geo-data solutions delivered efficiently through our advanced technologies and local collaborations, we are setting the foundation for safe, sustainable, and accelerated offshore wind development along the south coast,” said John ten Hoope, Fugro’s Regional Business Line Director for Marine Site Characterisation Europe and Africa.

Related News

(Credit: Expro)

Expro Gets Woodside Job at Trion Deepwater Project off Mexico

Texas-based oilfield services provider Expro has secured a three-year contract by Woodside Energy to provide tubular running…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Finds Partners for New Subsea Assets Data and Monitoring Platform

Fugro has formed a partnership with DTACT, a high-tech software company, and Ubotica, a specialist in AI-powered satellite intelligence…

(Credit: Seaturns)

French Wave Energy Firm Closes Multi-Million-Dollar Fundraiser

French company Seaturns has raised $2.9 million to industrialize its wave energy technology and accelerate large-scale deployment.The funding round…

(Credit: Ashtead Technology)

OSC, Ashtead Technology Bolster Joint Environmental Services Offer

Subsea technology and services provider Ashtead Technology has entered into a strategic collaboration with Ocean Science…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Lands Deepwater Gas Job for Eni off Cyprus

Fugro has been awarded a contract to run a comprehensive site characterization program for an Eni-operated deepwater gas…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Secures Offshore Wind Site Survey in German North Sea

Fugro has secured contracts to conduct both geophysical and geotechnical site investigations for the development of two large…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news