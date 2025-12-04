Thursday, December 4, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 4, 2025

USV Provides Near Real-Time Deep Ocean Current Observations

Source: Sonardyne

Source: Sonardyne

A new way to monitor previously hidden, but disruptive, deep ocean currents in near-real-time has been proven by a recently completed uncrewed technology collaboration in the US Gulf of Mexico.  

In a science-industry first, marine technology companies Sonardyne and SeaTrac Systems used advanced sensors and uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) to deliver science-ready deep ocean current data on the Gulf’s Loop Current System, direct to scientists’ desks in near real-time.

The project, commissioned and in collaboration with the University of Rhode Island (URI), opens the door to reliable, on-demand and sustained high-resolution observations of powerful and dynamic ocean systems, without the need to send people offshore.

In turn, this boosts scientists’ ability to improve predictive models, helping industry and science understand and mitigate the hazards posed by disruptive deep ocean currents, like the Loop Current System.

The project was completed during Fall 2025 and funded by the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Gulf Research Program.  

“Sustained deep-ocean measurements remain rare despite their importance,” says Randy Watts, Professor of Oceanography, URI. “This project demonstrates how commercially available instruments and uncrewed vehicles can deliver science-ready data in strong current systems – overcoming the dual challenges of station-keeping where most USVs fail and cost-effective deployment without expensive research vessels.”

The collaboration used Sonardyne’s advanced Origin 65 seabed acoustic Doppler current profilers (ADCPs) and SeaTrac’s SP-48 USV to gather near-real-time current profile data from the Loop Current System.

Over 18 months, four Origin 65s and five pressure inverted echosounders were deployed in 1,800 to 3,200 m water depth, in the heart of the LCS, 200 nm off the coast of Louisiana.  

Origin 65 is a 4,100 m-rated, low frequency, deepwater profiling ADCP. It can profile up to 800 m range in time-aligned, high resolution and also comes with pressure inverted echo sounder (PIES) functionality.  

With the Origin 65’s integrated Edge processing capability and acoustic modem, data could be acoustically harvested from the surface by SeaTrac’s remotely piloted USV, using a Sonardyne HPT 7000 transceiver.  

The solar and battery powered SP-48 was tasked with navigating variable ocean currents and weather conditions in the Gulf to reach the sensor locations and harvest the data. It was then able to send the science-ready data to shore through its dual iridium and Starlink satellite links, which also enabled high-data rate and real-time communications back to shore.  

In total, three deployments covering more than 30 days, the SP-48, which can sustain 2 to 3kt operations and sprints up to 5kt, covered around 1,500nm. During this time, more than 135 GB of high-resolution ocean currents and related parameter data at up to 800m above the bottom were harvested.  

Going forward, data gathered during the mission will improve models that forecast currents such as topographic Rossby waves, providing critical insights for science and safety in the region and opening new avenues for future research.  

Related News

The capsules in Greenland are being launched from two Royal Greenland trawlers, Avatoq and Kaassassuk. © Knud Olsen Egede / Royal Greenland

Global Efforts Underway to Document Plastic Pollution

This week, Greenland launched two “Plastic in a Bottle” capsules to track how plastic pollution travels in the Arctic marine…

© Adobe Stock/ead72

Solomon Islands to Pilot New Model of Reef-Positive Finance

As the world looks to COP30 in Belem to deliver ambitious breakthroughs for climate and nature, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF)…

Rhodamine dye is a non-toxic tracer commonly used in aquatic systems to study water movement. In the seed box trial, rhodamine is used to understand patterns of water flow with sensors and drones. The dye helps (i) visualise how long water—and therefore larvae—stay in the area before dispersing, and (ii) track where and how quickly water (and larvae) move after release. Image: G Carlin/CSIRO

Subsea Technology Helps Coral Larvae Find Home

This week, researchers at Australia’s Southern Cross University and CSIRO gave hope that millions of coral larvae on the…

(Credit: PXGEO)

PXGEO Inks Two Seismic Acquisition Contracts with Petrobras off Brazil

Marine geophysical services company PXGEO has signed two significant contracts with Petrobras-led consortia, to deliver seismic…

© Seequent

Webinar: Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence

Join Seequent for a free webinar and a deep dive into offshore wind cable burial risk and ground modeling innovation.This session…

Source: CSIRO

Larval Seedbox Boosts Coral Restoration

Millions of coral larvae on the Great Barrier Reef have an increased chance of replenishing degraded reefs thanks to the…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Navigation Transformation
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news