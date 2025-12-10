Wednesday, December 10, 2025
 
Vatn Systems Raises $60 Million Series A to Redefine Underwater Naval Warfare at Scale

Vatn Systems, a defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for the US military, allied nations, and commercial customers, announced it has raised $60 million in Series A funding, bringing total funding to $76.5M. 

The round was led by BVVC, with participation from new investors such as Hanwha, Geodesic Capital, Airbus Ventures, Dauntless Ventures, Trousdale Ventures, and Veteran Ventures Capital. Major existing investors also participated in the round, including DYNE Ventures, Propeller Ventures, Decisive Point Ventures, SAIC Ventures, Centre Street Partners, Cubit Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures.

The Series A announcement follows significant momentum for Vatn Systems, including the company's first international contract win in Singapore. The company continues to deepen partnerships with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps while expanding its global customer base.

