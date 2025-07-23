NOAA, Partners to Announce Findings From 2025 Gulf of America "Dead Zone" Monitoring

NOAA and partners will announce findings from a recent research cruise to measure the extent of the hypoxic or “dead zone” in the Gulf of America during a media teleconference on Thursday, Jul. 31, at 11 a.m. EDT, followed by a Q&A session for reporters.

In June, NOAA scientists issued a forecast for this summer's dead zone—an area characterized by low to no oxygen levels that can harm or kill fish and other marine life. This year’s forecast estimated the dead zone to be approximately 5,574 square miles, larger than the historical 38-year average of 5,244 square miles, but below the record-setting 8,776 square-mile dead zone observed in 2017.

During the teleconference, speakers will discuss factors influencing this year’s zone size, potential impacts to living marine resources, the accuracy of the spring hypoxia forecast, and ongoing federal and state initiatives in the Mississippi River watershed focused on reducing nutrient runoff into the Gulf.

Speakers will include:

Cassandra Glaspie, Associate Professor, Louisiana State University; Chief scientist of survey cruise

Sean Corson, Director, NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science

Gretchen Oelsner, Hydrologist, Water Mission Area, U.S. Geological Survey

TBD, Environmental Protection Agency

Mike Naig, Secretary of Agriculture, State of Iowa

Meeting link: https://msstate.webex.com/msstate/j.php?MTID=m1c34a3e67235d7db9f2fbc6144564f11

Meeting number (if you join by phone): 2870 697 8684.