July 2, 2025

HII Launches Virginia-class Submarine Arkansas

HII announced that Virginia-class submarine Arkansas (SSN 800) was recently launched into the James River at the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division.

Shipbuilders transferred the submarine from a construction facility to the floating dry dock, where it was launched and moved by tugboats to a submarine pier at the shipyard for final outfitting, testing and crew certification.

The ship’s sponsors are the six women of the historic group known as the Little Rock Nine, the first African American students to attend all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, during desegregation.

Arkansas is the 27th Virginia-class submarine and will be the 13th delivered by NNS. The advanced capabilities of Virginia-class submarines increase firepower, maneuverability and stealth.

